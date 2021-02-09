How ALM differs from SDLC

Software drives every aspect of the modern enterprise. Accordingly, software creation and management are vital...

to businesses. But software doesn't simply materialize out of thin air -- it's the result of careful planning, development and management, and a pragmatic assessment of an application's lifecycle.

Organizations can achieve quality software and oversee its operation in numerous fashions. Two popular options are application lifecycle management (ALM) and the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

ALM and SDLC share common ideas, and the terms are sometimes used interchangeably, but they differ in scope. Let's examine both concepts, review the elements of each and explore their similarities and differences.

ALM vs. SDLC SDLC focuses on the application. It covers the technical aspects of software development. ALM takes a broader, comprehensive view of the application, incorporating a business perspective. ALM covers why a business needs an application, what the software must do and how it benefits the company. SDLC primarily sticks to the design and creation of the application. Thus, SDLC can fall under the umbrella of ALM. Application lifecycle management. The steps of ALM cover the general process of managing an application from inception through obsolescence. ALM begins with requirements gathering and software design. The next major phase is application development and release. ALM continues with regular application maintenance cycles, such as patches, upgrades and ongoing performance management. ALM concludes when the IT organization decommissions an application it deems obsolete. In most cases, another application supersedes the old one, and that new piece of software then follows its own lifecycle. Software development lifecycle. Comparatively, SDLC is the process used to create, test, deploy and maintain an application. It doesn't include tasks related to requirements gathering or sunsetting -- also called retiring -- an obsolete application. SDLC encompasses the software development process, but it does not denote a specific approach to it. Within the SDLC, for example, can fall software development methodologies such as Agile and DevOps, and processes such as CI/CD. There are many approaches and practices a development team may use to build and maintain the application throughout its useful life. ALM and SDLC tools can automate and orchestrate processes. For example, SDLC tools facilitate software design, coding, testing, version tracking, ticket management and release control. ALM tools can integrate SDLC functions with business management processes and controls.

ALM tools and concepts When an IT organization deploys ALM properly, the practice can accelerate application deployment, improve visibility into workflows and yield higher-quality products. ALM tools cover the entire lifecycle of an application. Popular choices include: Microsoft Azure DevOps

Broadcom Rally Software (formerly CA Agile Central)

Jama Software

Visure

Orcanos ALM

Tuleap Consider these five major elements of ALM tools: planning, development, test, deployment and support. Planning. An ALM tool assists with application requirements management, including how teams gather and prioritize them. Requirements include criteria such as user stories and business expectations. Development teams can apply various approaches, including Waterfall, Scrum, Agile and DevOps, depending on a project's needs. An ALM tool may include features to track and change requirements throughout the application's lifecycle. Development. ALM tools support source code management, sometimes integrating with repositories and version control tools as part of the software development toolchain. Code and build management ensure that only validated and authorized components are available and distributed to the development team of coders, testers and support (help) staff. Test. ALM tools usually include testing and QA features. They can also integrate with testing tools in the software development toolchain. An ALM tool can help create and support test cases and data sets as well as the test procedures for code and built components. Deployment. ALM continues through the application's operating life, so tools should support code deployment. The tool can typically integrate with systems management tools to provision a suitable operating environment. An ALM tool should be able to deploy the desired build of the application and then help monitor the application performance for live users. Support. ALM tools cover post-deployment application maintenance and support. Teams can integrate an ALM tool with help desk and ticketing platforms to track ticket requests and resolutions. Such functionality should inform requirements changes and ongoing application improvements as well as new development.