Reader question: I need advice on how to elicit performance requirements from business end users. And we need to know what is fair to ask for, such as web pages, data file loading, search/retrieve from database, and reports (from request submission to return).

There are two types of requirements in software requirements specifications: functional and nonfunctional. Consider performance requirements as a type of quality attribute, a category of nonfunctional requirements.

Performance requirements define how well the software system accomplishes certain functions under specific conditions. Examples include the software's speed of response, throughput, execution time and storage capacity. The service levels comprising performance requirements are often based on supporting end-user tasks. Like most quality attributes, performance requirements are key elements in the design and testing of a software product.

What are software quality requirements? A development team should consider performance requirements along with other types of quality attributes: reliability, robustness, security and usability as well as availability, interoperability, safety, efficiency and flexibility. Some quality attributes can conflict with one another and require the business to make tradeoffs. One example is among different types of performance requirements: High-throughput performance is the ability to process a large volume of transitions within a timeframe. But higher throughput can degrade response time, which is how quickly the software delivers what the user requested. In another example, the expected battery life on a hardware device can impact the strength of the lighting on a visual display, potentially degrading usability. When you establish performance requirements, consider the influence of dependencies. A software project that relies on OS services or access to an enterprise database must contend with the performance limitations in these separate components. For example, a bottleneck accessing SQL will adversely impact the software's response time returning the data. Design and test software with dependencies in mind.

How to gather performance requirements Although gathering requirements is an essential part of the software development process, it can be a daunting challenge. The three principal problems in gathering performance requirements are scope, skill and stability. Often in the business of software development, the project's scope is uncertain, or multiple stakeholders offer conflicting or confusing scope assessments. For example, if one stakeholder discusses local requirements, but another discusses regional or national coverage, the implications on system design and performance can be radically different. Establish a clear scope with the stakeholders to underpin performance requirements. Requirements are only useful if the stakeholders fully and correctly understand the goals, capabilities and limitations of the project. Users, customers and other stakeholders might not understand the performance issues involved. They might leave details ambiguous or fail to communicate issues to the developers. Consider a software development organization eliciting requirements for an application designed for a medical organization. To those stakeholders, HIPAA compliance is an obvious requirement, and they might not convey it explicitly to the developers. HIPAA compliance might even conflict with some of the quality or other requirements stakeholders assert for the project. Developers must clarify the goals, limitations and other essential factors in the requirements to build a suitable product. Your work doesn't stop once you have a set of requirements. New or changed requirements are commonplace in software development, a phenomenon sometimes dubbed requirements volatility. Performance requirements can evolve at any time. Ensure that the software development team has a process to receive, prioritize and assimilate requirements changes without disruption. A change system also helps prevent overlooked or delayed changes.