Make the right assertions in iOS unit tests for proper dev

Effective iOS unit tests can represent a means to refactor code and practice test-driven development for the mobile OS. In fact, understanding iOS specifics is crucial to a successful implementation of test-driven development; having just a grasp of the conceptual details won't work.

That's the case Jon Reid -- a longtime technical Agile Coach -- makes in his book iOS Unit Testing by Example. For instance, Reid argues that testers must understand how to navigate the nuisances of the Swift XCTest framework and know about common dependencies in iOS code.

Reid believes that iOS unit tests are valuable because of the speedy feedback and high measure of control they provide. It's that fast feedback that enables effective refactoring and, accordingly, allows developers to put test-driven development into practice.

Here's a taste of iOS Unit Testing by Example, the title's coding exercises and step-by-step instructions.