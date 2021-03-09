What is the future of low-code app development?

Enterprises increasingly use low-code development practices and tools to help make professional developers and business users more productive. In the near future, look for vendors, including major cloud providers, to expand low-code's capabilities. Experts predict low-code will improve how businesses not only develop applications but maintain IT overall.

The current state of low-code Low-code development is a modular software development approach that selects and connects blocks of code to build an application, website or functionality. No-code development carries this paradigm even further with an entirely drag-and-drop process that requires essentially no coding knowledge. Low-code's main benefits are that it accelerates design and delivery of applications versus traditional development, and it expands the app development pool to less-skilled developers or line-of-business staff. Enterprise developers use low-code to help with broader tasks such as replatforming apps and back-end integration. Meanwhile, business users are empowered to conduct more product experiments or fine-tune specific business processes. About half of firms today use a low-code platform, according to John Bratincevic, a senior analyst at Forrester Research, citing recent Forrester surveys and data. These platforms are typically general-purpose but an early 2020 Forrester survey revealed the most frequent initiatives are: business process/workflow applications;

web and/or mobile front ends; and

customer-facing applications via mobile and/or web. Customization of components is a common aspect of many low-code use cases. For example, developers can start with a library of components for common functions such as create, retrieve, update and delete (CRUD) functions, operations, validations, file handling, email notifications, security and workflows. Then they can spend more time customizing this code at the edge. These components can also accelerate application modernization using primitives that help teams move to microservices or serverless apps. Developers also can use prebuilt components for common applications in vertical industries such as insurance and financial services. These include business logic and common integrations for various use cases that speed development. Some business components target business cases such as service management, budget apps, employee onboarding, or environment health and safety. Others can help business users create event-driven workflows and business processes.

Low-code limitations and challenges A big challenge for enterprises to adopt low-code development is that it may create one more layer of shadow IT, said Yugal Joshi, vice president at Everest Group, an IT advisory group. Enterprise-class low-code tools require effort and investment to ensure availability, security, scalability and reliability to meet service-level agreements. Another concern is vendor lock-in. Some low-code tools may have specific ways to enable custom functions such as adding buttons or search filters. In other cases, users may find such customization is difficult or impossible. Meanwhile, cloud vendors are building low-code capabilities into their platforms to increase their stickiness to an enterprise customer base. The need to retrain developers and manage the complexity of governing applications across platforms further complicates any potential move from one low-code platform to another.

Low-code platforms and tools Low-code development is often discussed synonymously with the tools and platforms that streamline certain coding steps or make them entirely invisible to users. Low-code technology sales will grow from $9.1 billion in 2019 to $13.8 billion in 2021 and to $29 billion by 2025, according to Gartner projections. This growth is being driven by pandemic disruptions, hyperautomation, and the rise of more modular and resilient business strategies. Gartner folds many related categories underneath the low-code umbrella, but the biggest area is low-code platforms that target sophisticated users, including professional developers and business analysts. (Gartner considers no-code development a subcategory of low-code, requiring only text-based interactions.) These low-code tools offer extensive customization options, and applications built with them typically follow traditional develop, test and deploy lifecycles, said Jason Wong, a vice president at Gartner. Businesses also can use these tools to help create data models and schemas to improve application performance, UX and quality, although QA teams may be more familiar with traditional software testing and require training on low-code tools' specific testing primitives, Wong said. Projected global revenues for low-code development technologies, in U.S. $M. 'No-code' is included as part of low-code application platforms. 'Other' low-code technology mainly refers to rapid application development tools.