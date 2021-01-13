Oracle offers APEX low-code dev platform as managed service

Oracle made available on Thursday its APEX low-code development platform as a managed cloud service called Oracle APEX Application Development.

Known as perhaps a secret weapon for Oracle to attract a new class of developers who are not as sophisticated as professional coders, Oracle APEX users may be business analysts, power users or IT-savvy departmental workers looking to create applications without calling on the IT or programming department.

With its tight connection to the Oracle database, Oracle APEX -- also known internally as Application Express -- enables developers to build data-driven enterprise applications quickly and easily, said Joel Kallman, senior director of software development at Oracle.

The Oracle APEX architecture's tight integration with the database reduces the number of round trips between the application and the database, which results in faster response times for users of the data-driven apps built with APEX. In addition, with its tight integration to the database, APEX enables developers to fully exploit the power of SQL, Kallman said.

The Oracle APEX low-code system runs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle's public cloud platform.

Ultimately, the goal of low-code platforms is twofold: to help developers build applications faster and cheaper, and to democratize application development.

"It enables someone to build full-stack quality applications without being a full-stack developer," Kallman said.

While the new managed service could find a fresh audience, APEX has been a feature of on-premises Oracle databases since 2004.

Holger Mueller Holger Mueller

"APEX has been around for a long time but was like a best-kept secret," said Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research in Cupertino, Calif. However, because the Oracle database was so entrenched in the enterprise, Oracle felt no imperative to promote APEX separately, according to Mueller. "With the APEX developer service, Oracle offers a full-scale, transactional low-code programming language that represents an important distinction to look for more developer mindset and market share."

APEX has been around for a long time, but was like a best-kept secret. Holger MuellerAnalyst, Constellation Research

Because APEX was such a hit with Oracle database users, the company decided to keep it under the database fold, although the technology attracted more than 500,000 users, Mueller said.