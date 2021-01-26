Docker taps JFrog Artifactory for developer partnership

JFrog and Docker have launched a partnership that allows developers using the JFrog Artifactory repository manager to access software components on Docker Hub and Docker Official Images in order to scale the use of containers in the enterprise.

JFrog's Artifactory is a repository for developers to manage software artifacts, container images and Helm charts. A Helm chart is a collection of files that describe a related set of Kubernetes resources.

"I think this is part of a key bridge for JFrog to make sure they are covered or have a point of entry in cloud-native pipelines," said Thomas Murphy, an analyst at Gartner. "It is important for JFrog to have a single delivery chain that gives you a consistent experience, handles all types of assets and makes it easy to drive secure delivery -- their continuous compliance angle."

Unlimited access to images The partnership will empower developers building cloud-native applications with the knowledge that their software components are hosted in a proven, secure repository. Overall, this deal exempts cloud users of the JFrog DevOps Platform from Docker Hub's image-pull rate limits, said Stephen Chin, vice president of developer relations at JFrog, in a blog post. "The impetus is developers today have the benefit of using containers to assemble applications as a result of the container revolution, but one of the concerns that developers have is: Do they know that they are getting quality content?" said Scott Johnston, CEO of Docker, in an interview. "Do they know that nothing has been introduced to put at risk that content? And so this partnership is going to allow developers to quickly understand and assess the quality of the containers that they're using and help them move faster to ship code." The pact brings together content on Docker Hub and the Docker official images and provides a joint platform that enables the consumption of those container images and safely distributes them throughout an organization. Developers also gain access to content from Docker Verified Publishers. The objective of this partnership is simple: How can we ensure developers can get the images they want and trust, and make sure they can access them in whatever development process they are using from a centralized platform? Matt CarterVice president, Docker "The objective of this partnership is simple: How can we ensure developers can get the images they want and trust, and make sure they can access them in whatever development process they are using from a centralized platform," said Matt Carter, vice president of product and alliance marketing at Docker, in a blog post.