CircleCI orbs go private for DevOps teams

CircleCI has introduced a new version of its orb concept for developers and DevOps teams that will increase control, protection and privacy of their configuration packages.

CircleCI orbs are reusable bundles of YAML configuration that enable developers to automate repeated processes. However, now the company has introduced private orbs that give development teams the ability to share their configuration packages exclusively within their organization, said Tom Trahan, vice president of business development at CircleCI, in an interview.

Close to home Large enterprises unintentionally duplicate work because there is no convenient or central way to publish sharable components, and private orbs will let them do that as it pertains to CircleCI, said Chris Condo, an analyst at Forrester Research. "I'd look at it as specific form of inner sourcing that enables enterprises to create reusable and discoverable private orbs," he added. CircleCI orbs in general help to accelerate project setup for users and have integrations for a variety of use cases, from vulnerability scanning to test coverage of applications. "Developers have asked the team at CircleCI to provide them with a way to privately share configuration across multiple projects, exclusive to their organization," said Stella Kim, a senior software engineer at CircleCI, in a blog post. Private orbs will benefit any CircleCI customer that uses orbs but needs to keep elements of their build process or processes private. KellyAnn FitzpatrickAnalyst, RedMonk

An eye on industries Private orbs could be especially useful for companies in regulated industries that have heavy compliance issues such as healthcare and finance, Trahan said. CircleCI private orbs "provide the tools that will allow everyone to get their work done quickly and competently, but also done in compliance with the security requirements and management agreements that an organization must answer for," Trahan said. The ability to keep specific orbs internal to an organization is important when the information they hold involves proprietary technologies or intellectual property that needs to stay in-house, said KellyAnn Fitzpatrick, an analyst at RedMonk in Portland, Maine. "Private orbs will benefit any CircleCI customer that uses orbs but needs to keep elements of their build process or processes private, and may enable customers to use orbs in ways that they could not do so previously," Fitzpatrick said.