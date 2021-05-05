New Relic open sources Pixie observability platform

New Relic has extended its commitment to open source software and the community by open sourcing its Pixie observability project.

In addition, New Relic has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a platinum member to help influence the direction of the cloud native ecosystem, said Zain Asgar, general manager of Pixie and New Relic Open Source. Asgar was previously CEO and co-founder of Pixie Labs, which New Relic acquired in December. He joined the CNCF Governing Board and participated in a keynote address at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2021 this week.

Pixie is a Kubernetes-native in-cluster observability platform that New Relic is in the process of contributing to CNCF as a new open source project under the Apache 2.0 license. Meanwhile, to extend availability of the project, New Relic will also expand its existing relationship with Amazon Web Services to provide the Pixie observability platform on AWS, Asgar said.

Aiming for omprehensive, low-friction observability Pixie enables developers to see all of their applications' metrics, events, logs and traces with a single command-line interface command, said Ishan Mukherjee, co-founder of Pixie Labs and vice president at New Relic. It provides comprehensive observability for developers on its own, without the need for extra instrumentation, setting up dashboards or moving data off the cluster, he added. Ishan Mukherjee Ishan Mukherjee As an open source project, developers can run an entirely self-hosted version of Pixie without third-party dependencies. The assets New Relic contributed to open source include Vizier, the tool's data collection and query engine, which runs on a Kubernetes cluster where it collects data and stores it locally to execute queries for Pixie clients. It also contributed Pixie Cloud, Pixie Docs and the Pixie website.

Making Pixie ubiquitous In addition, New Relic is dedicating the majority of the Pixie engineering team to continue its work on the open source project, Staples said. It allows us to get Pixie in the hands of engineers across the world, similar to Meteor for Kubernetes itself. Zain AsgarGeneral manager, Pixie and New Relic Open Source "It allows us to get Pixie in the hands of engineers across the world, similar to Meteor for Kubernetes itself," Asgar said in an interview. Asgar and Mukherjee envisioned building a SaaS product in the observability space, which was traditionally called APM or application performance monitoring -- where vendors like New Relic, Splunk, AppDynamics, Datadog, as well as legacy vendors such as IBM and hyperscalers with CloudWatch (AWS) and Stackdriver (Google) play. However, as they realized that traditional APM was merging with metrics, dashboarding and logs they knew Pixie had to be all those things and more. "Pixie Labs' technology provides observability/visibility/security for Kubernetes environments," said Stephen Elliot, an analyst at IDC. "It uses telemetry data collected entirely inside Kubernetes. Aimed at developers and IT operations teams that require Kubernetes visibility, it's an increasingly important capability and set of data for these teams. For the community, it adds more fuel to the fire and provides a robust growth opportunity for Kubernetes in general."