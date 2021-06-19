Sole Black VMware principal engineer aims to diversify tech

Uh yes, yes, y'all, and you don't stop

To the beat, y'all, and you don't stop

Those are the opening lines of the rapper, actor and activist Common's paean to hip-hop, "I Used to Love H.E.R." -- released in 1994, long before the artist H.E.R. of today broke on the scene. It's also the track Bryan Liles, the sole Black principal engineer at VMware as of mid-2021, said describes his relationship with hip-hop, the music that helped shape his view of the world and, to this day, drives his outlook on life and approach to technology and business.

This is the first piece I've written for TechTarget in the first person, because the story is familiar. In fact, it welcomes me home. Speaking with Liles was like speaking with a cousin I hadn't talked to in a while. You've got to tell that story first-hand.

For instance, Liles said when he was 11 years old, he taught himself the C language. His dad, a drill sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed in Maryland not far from my hometown of Baltimore, came home with a computer and said he could only use it if he learned to write programs.

Well, he knew his son, because Liles got hold of the Army technical manuals for the C language his dad brought home, figured things out and began to produce working software. (That reminds me of a story Grady Booch, IBM's chief scientist for software engineering, told me of being around the same age and dumpster diving at an IBM facility near his home, finding Fortran texts and learning to program from those.)

The higher you go, the bigger the odds In October, Liles was promoted from senior staff engineer to the more prominent position he now holds at VMware, but his engineering goal remained the same. "It's great that I have lots more power and much more influence, but I don't see myself as, like, that boss man," he said. "I don't really carry myself like that. I just want to continue doing good work." Bryan Liles Bryan Liles On any given business day, Liles will interact with 30 to 40 people, listening and sharing ideas and deciding which course to take. At the time of this writing, his focus is the 5G field for VMware. "Now everybody's getting 5G on their phones, but there's so many interesting things that we can do with it," he said. "I spend a lot of time thinking about that, and then either writing code or writing documentation or mentoring."

Humble beginnings After learning C at an early age, Liles began to write computer games. This was pre-internet, so he picked up skills from books and magazines. Then, when he reached high school, the Linux OS arrived. It appealed to him because he had a cheap PC with a 20 MB hard drive and 4 MB of memory that couldn't run Windows well. He ran Linux on the command line throughout high school. And, in the meantime, he learned how to program kernel drivers, because his sound card didn't work. "I just thought everybody did this," he said. Liles applied to the Indiana Institute of Technology. He attended for a year, but the workforce beckoned and he took a job in tech support at an internet company in Fort Wayne, Ind., which he refers to as one of the greatest experiences of his life. "That's the first time I really realized that my skin color wasn't a barrier," he said. "I wasn't going to let it be a barrier."

Journey to the cloud By the age of 19, Liles said he headed up all of tech support. He then took on a similar but broader role at Digex, one of the first large web-hosting companies in the country, headquartered in Laurel, Md. Digex set the tone for Liles' future. There, he got an intuition for what would become the cloud. It also was the beginning of his opportunity to work on bigger issues and a broad variety of equipment he'd be hard pressed to find in short order. He learned to use all kinds of hardware and OSes, including Solaris, CentOS, HP-UX, BSD, Ultrix and more. "I've had a really unique journey from [Digex] on out to about every job I've had," he said. Liles also did stints at USinternetworking, an early application service provider and pioneer of the SaaS industry, in Annapolis, Md., as well as some consulting before landing at DigitalOcean. There, seven years ago, Liles wrote a command-line tool that is still in use today. From there he went to work for Capital One as a developer/engineer but left after he got pulled into management. And from there he joined Heptio, the company started by Joe Beda and Craig McLuckie, two of the three co-creators of Kubernetes. Heptio provided services for companies adopting Kubernetes. Interestingly, Heptio was the first time Liles worked with a Black vice president of engineering, Kevin Stewart, who is currently vice president of engineering at Harvest. "You don't come across them very often; it was mind-boggling," he said. However, in 2018, Stewart left Heptio for a similar role at Fastly. Stewart said he had an opportunity to hire Liles, except Liles was interviewing with one of the Big 3 cloud providers at the time.