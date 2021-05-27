4 UX analysis methods that ensure optimal user experiences

Proper analysis of a UX ensures customers interact smoothly with the application. UX has long been a part of application design and deployment, but UX analysis has become even more important as more organizations shift away from in-person interactions. Whether the shift resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic or from other industrial or enterprise factors, UX analysis is more necessary than ever.

Today's development teams have an increased focus on multi-mission, composable user interfaces and experiences. Companies have multiple avenues with which they can attempt to meet these broad new demands for their applications, but they must balance UX with line-of-business and stakeholder support. In turn, development teams need to create UXs that can mold to fit evolving business relationships and not alter how customers interact with their applications.

IT organizations should consider these four methods as means of optimizing their UXs:

Audit Concept testing User interviews Heuristic evaluation

Let's examine these UX analysis methods and how an IT organization can implement them into their application development.

1. Audit Auditing is the most common approach to UX analysis, but perhaps also the toughest to define. Generally, an audit is defined as a UX review that includes tools and techniques. An audit is performed typically after development and field use. As for who should perform UX audits, identify unbiased experts outside of the development team to ensure objectivity. The audit should cover everything from the user experience's original goals and requirements to how well the UX adheres to best implementation practices.

2. Concept testing Teams should perform concept testing on a UX before it is too far along in development to assess end goals and requirements. The main goals of concept testing are to establish both the natural context in which the application delivers its UX, and any specific UX features or characteristics that prospective users would view positively or negatively. IT organizations have options when they want to obtain data on concept testing. Choices include -- but are not limited to -- moderator-led focus groups, one-on-one interviews and questionnaires. While focus groups generally yield the best results, this method requires effective moderation to keep participants from being led to give certain answers.

3. User interviews User interviews rely on actual users. Teams can conduct these discussions either in the UX design phase or after the software's UX is available in a pilot or live operation. When user interviews happen during the design phase, it looks like concept testing -- but there's a key difference. User interviews in this phase elicit early feedback on the UX. If an organization conducts user interviews later on, it's to validate the assumptions of the design phase or fine-tune the UX.