Condensed Agile sprint timeline pros and cons

Sprints are at the heart of Agile software development. Software development teams plan their work around sprints that they've identified and prioritized for the importance of their project.

Typically, Agile sprint timelines last three to four weeks. This allows for the team to design, develop and test the software. During these sprints, software development teams are supposed to envision the project as a whole to create a more efficient delivery, while at the same time avoiding the "dump-and-run" mentality that can leave customers with a defective, bug-filled product.

From a personnel perspective during a sprint, team members are supposed to share the same goal of creating better code at a quicker, more delivery-ready pace. Let's dive into Agile sprints and discuss what a condensed Agile sprint timeline can mean for the team and product.

Agile sprinting 101 In an Agile sprint, the development team performs the work based on stories, which are small pieces of features and functions. Stories should be brief and represent only a single change or a small set of interrelated changes to keep a team member's focus on a tiny portion of the project. Before the sprint begins, the entire development team works together to develop a sprint plan. Developers will need to keep design considerations in mind when they groom user stories, and then estimate how much time they will need to complete the assigned story tasks. The teams will then plan their future sprints by reviewing the list of stories and dividing them into sprints for developers to work on. One important member of an Agile sprint is the product manager. They're responsible for ensuring that stories get on the sprint board, and they guarantee the team grooms, updates and estimates stories as needed during or before sprint planning. If some stories have a higher importance, it's the product manager's job to prioritize these stories and make sure the work is completed before the next phase in development. Teams generally link and complete codependent stories within a sprint or two of each other. Once the sprint begins, the team follows the work progress on the active sprint board and moves each story along the phases toward completion. For example, a developer picks up a story in their swimlane, codes and side tests. Once they complete the work, a QA professional picks up the story and validates that the code matches the story. If the story passes, then it's moved to either a "Done" phase or another post-QA state. If it fails to pass QA, the story is entered as defective or the QA member of the team returns the story to the development team for additional work. This example Agile sprint workflow can be tailored to fit an organization's demands and processes. However, regardless of the development stages, it needs to be well defined before the sprint begins. If the typical Agile sprint timeline is too long, it's possible to condense the sprint to a shorter timeframe, such as a week or two. Agile is flexible and sprint timelines aren't set in stone, so they can be any length. When a team considers a shorter sprint timeline, it needs to evaluate the potential advantages and disadvantages.

Condensed Agile sprint timelines Short sprints encourage team members to cooperate closely and communicate openly. Teams must constantly ask questions and rapidly propose design changes. It can be stressful to complete the work in a shorter Agile sprint timeline and include software testing. It doesn't matter if the testing is done together or separately because there's such a small window to complete a thorough software test. Before an organization implements a condensed Agile sprint, the dev team should practice. For example, if developers make too many errors, the team should consider adding another day or two to see if that produces quality code. It's possible to complete a one-week sprint if the work is properly planned and the team is composed of employees with a good rapport and strong communication skills. It's extremely difficult for even the most cohesive team to get code from development, through testing and then deployment in five days. Even if development and testing go well, there's nearly always an issue in the deployment that needs correction. Late nights and stress take their toll on team members, and morale often takes a hit.