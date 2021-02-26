How to write test cases for both manual and automated tests

One of the most important responsibilities for testers is writing test cases. Different organizations have varying standards for how to write test cases, largely because development teams use test cases in all types of software across virtually all industries. On a similar note, teams use test cases in a variety of different organizational methodologies, including Agile, DevOps or any other software development approach. When you take all these variables into consideration, it demonstrates why it's so critically important that testers know how to write test cases in a variety of ways.

Test cases form the basis of testing; they document what QA needs to test and what steps are needed to verify that the code functions properly. Development teams usually create test cases from test scenarios, which describe -- at a high level -- what QA should test in terms of user workflows and end-to-end functionality.

Test cases detail both the what and the how of how tests will run. The what details what specific user story acceptance criteria a dev team will need, and the how details the steps its QA professionals will use to determine the expected result of each step.

Let's examine how to write test cases that are both effective and efficient.

How to write manual test cases Test cases -- especially those designed for manual execution -- should put the tester in the role of the user. Therefore, the first step on how to write test cases is to develop a thorough understanding of the user story, the acceptance criteria and the functionality in question. For example, testers should start by developing a test case for each set of acceptance criteria. However, this is where the tester should think like a user. Brainstorm the out-of-the-box ways a user might try to execute the workflow. Try hitting the back button to restart the process. Try the same with the undo and redo buttons to alleviate problems with a negative test. If the tester finds a negative test -- while viewing this experiment from the user standpoint -- it confirms that the code doesn't function how it's supposed to function. QA professionals should design manual test cases so that anyone can execute them. As a result, these manual test case designs require careful attention to detail in each step. Although templates for test cases vary depending on the organization, the SDLC and the tool in use, all test cases should include the following components: Title , describes what the test intends to verify and includes an identification number;

, describes what the test intends to verify and includes an identification number; Description , explains the test objective;

, explains the test objective; Preconditions , including any configurations, data setup, tests QA professionals must execute first, etc.;

, including any configurations, data setup, tests QA professionals must execute first, etc.; References , including links to user stories to ensure traceability;

, including links to user stories to ensure traceability; Detailed steps , clearly written and easy to follow; and

, clearly written and easy to follow; and Expected results, clearly document how the application should respond at each step. Other components that can be useful for manual test design include priority, whether this test should be included in the regression suite or whether the test is a candidate for automation.

Test cases for automation If a manual test doesn't fit the bill, there is always the automation route. Before engineers develop test cases for automation, it's important to select the right test cases. Testers can employ test optimization to choose cases that provide the most coverage and ensure that their automated suite handles the highest test coverage market against the fewest number of tests. Another element to consider is cost. Testers should select only reusable test cases because automation -- particularly at the GUI level -- requires costly maintenance. Finally, follow the automation pyramid; the greatest number of automated tests should be at the unit and component levels, while the fewest should be at the GUI level.