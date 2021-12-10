Static and dynamic code analysis: Complementary techniques

If you ask development teams what their primary goal is, the three most common answers will likely include:

Write bug-free code.

Meet design specifications.

Prevent security issues.

So, how can teams review code to make sure that the three primary goals are met?

Code analysis is the easy answer to the question, but should it be static code analysis? What about dynamic code analysis? Or maybe both?

Let's examine how static and dynamic code analysis play an important role in development and how their differences help shape code.

How do static and dynamic code analysis differ? Static code analysis examines code to identify issues within the logic and techniques. Dynamic code analysis involves running code and examining the outcome, which also entails testing possible execution paths of the code. Even in the most rudimentary fashion, when development teams test the code, they're performing dynamic analysis. And when programmers review the code, they're performing static analysis. Regardless of which tools they use, developers and programmers are performing analysis that ultimately helps create better code. Neither static code nor dynamic code by itself is the ideal option, which means that teams should optimize both. Development teams can't think of static and dynamic code analysis as alternatives. View them instead as complementary and symbiotic.

Code review is similar to static analysis If, for some reason, a team decides it wants to omit static code analysis, that really means it plans to not review the code. Think of code review and static code analysis as related terms. Code review helps find code issues without committing to expensive and time-consuming dynamic tests. Static code analysis, done in a code-review context, is the first and most essential step in developing and maintaining good software. Static code analysis, done in a code-review context, is the first and most essential step in developing and maintaining good software. Most static code analysis is done with tools designed to evaluate the code and look for errors or non-recommended techniques and practices. Organizations who treat static code analysis as an element of code review will likely conduct formal code reviews first, then apply the static code analysis tools and finally review the results through the code review process of choice. If an organization decides to first review the code with a programmer and mentor, they might consider using static code analysis first. This approach will likely catch at least 85% of code errors and save the expert valuable time in identifying them. Static code analysis and review is particularly well-suited to rapid development and GitOps environments, where changes are often made to a single component. For example, if the software design properly isolated component behaviors, static analysis will catch most of the code errors.

So why dynamic analysis? Simply put, static analysis doesn't catch every code defect. It is particularly limited when it comes to addressing issues in complex, multi-component applications. It also provides little to no value when you want to measure performance or test policies for scaling and/or load balancing. These limitations are where dynamic code analysis comes into play.