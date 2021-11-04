Use cases of various types of test doubles for unit testing

Test doubles can be useful for load testing, as they can stand in as functional substitutions for third-party services whose rate limits make testing at scale impossible. Test mocks are a less common workaround to third-party services' rate limits, as they are designed for testers to use with unit tests and other lower-level integration tests.

A better way to test a code base is to use test doubles jointly with unit tests, while limiting interactions with systems that the code depends on but that exist outside of the code base. Ideally, a unit test is just a test of a small unit of your code. A unit test should be exercising some method or function from your application in an isolated scenario.

Let's use a simple example to illustrate the different types of test doubles in unit tests.

The example Say there's an application to store digital books. The application connects to a database to store and retrieve books for customers to read. A simplified version of a class BookStore within the application may take an object during instantiation called BookDBConnector. The object BookDBConnector handles the connection to the database using a built-in library the programming language provides. In order to test methods in BookStore, some value must stand in for BookDBConnector with the class BookStore. Here's where we get to use test doubles.

Test mocks and unit tests Mocking is the easiest and most widely known type of test double. Using a mock in this scenario would look like this: def mockTest():

mockDBConnector = mock(BookDBConnector)

bookStore = BookStore(mockDBConnector)

assertEquals(bookStore.booksCheckedOut, 0) A third-party library, like Mockito or other mocking libraries, create a usable object of the type BookDBConnector, which then enables us to instantiate the class BookStore. Notice that, in this test, we verify that the number of books checked out is equal to zero. This data isn't a value that is stored in the database, but rather in the BookStore class itself during application runtime. In this scenario, the BookStore class doesn't need to use BookDBConnector for our test. However, the BookStore class does need BookDBConnector to be created. Mocking is a perfect solution here because we need only the bare minimum of a shell of the BookDBConnector object to get the code to run. Mocks are quick and easy to use in this case, but there are some downfalls to using mocks. Sometimes, mocks can make your tests less meaningful if the mocked class doesn't represent the production class well. Another common issue with mocked classes is that they encourage white box testing. When a team mocks classes, the implementation behind the class or function being tested is defined by the tests, and the results from the mocked class are predetermined. This type of white box testing creates a dependency on the specific implementation of the functions the team is testing. Ideally, tests should validate classes and functions as a black box, where the implementation isn't known. Consequently, there are no external dependencies that would create burdensome technical debt when testers update implementation details in the underlying functions under test.

Test stubs and unit tests Test stubs take mocks a bit further by simply defining stubbed or hardcoded responses in a mocked class. For example, we could define a MockBookDBConnector like so: class MockBookDBConnector:

def getListOfBooks():

return [("Moby Dick", "Herman Melville"), ("The Count of Monte Cristo", "Alexandre Dumas"), ("The Road", "Cormac McCarthy")] Using this MockBookDBConnector class, we can then test methods in BookStore that would require some functionality from BookDBConnector. Stubs enable more in-depth testing than mocks since they are able to provide a bare minimum functionality over the mere placeholder of a mocked class.

Test fakes and unit tests With a test fake, a stubbed class will have additional functionality for the purpose of replicating the production class even more closely. Adding onto our MockBookDBConnector class to turn it into a fake looks like this: class FakeBookDBConnector:

books = [("Moby Dick", "Herman Melville"), ("The Count of Monte Cristo", "Alexandre Dumas"), ("The Road", "Cormac McCarthy")]

checkoutOutBooks = []

def getNumberOfBooks():

return len(books)

def getListOfBooks():

return books

def checkOutBook(bookTitle):

checkoutOutBooks.append(books.pop(bookTitle)) Our FakeBookDBConnector class now emulates a production BookDBConnector class even closer by providing the functionality to check out books. The MockBookDBConnector class simulates this functionality by updating an in-memory list of books and checked-out books. While fakes can be useful for more involved testing of classes and functions, it's important to consider that fake classes are a representation of production code that a team may need to update with major changes to the corresponding production classes.