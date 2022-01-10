What regression testing types make sense for your applications

When development teams create a plan for regression testing, they need to weigh how quickly the tests can complete against how the tests cover an application's full functionality. It calls for a QA team to craft a regression test plan that generates the most value in the shortest amount of time. The more test coverage regression testing provides, the better the result for your customers.

Regression testing occurs at the end of a sprint in Agile or Agile-like software development teams, if it occurs at all. Typical regression tests last one to three days maximum, and teams will need to cover all the possible functional workflows.

Regression testing also has to account for both mobile and web users. Factors that make regression tests time-intensive include the complexity of the code, application functions and back-end processing. Similarly, variables such as team size and how much high-value test coverage is required will determine the preferred style of regression testing.

Let's explore which full system regression testing types are well-suited for Agile teams -- with, say, three to six QA professionals -- and how these tests deliver value.

Repeat execution across test systems A popular Agile regression test type is retesting stories and bugs in a staging or pre-production release server. This method ensures code is packaged and deployed from the original development server to the staging or secondary test server. Teams can also add smoke tests to cover the main workflows within the application for further test coverage. Additionally, if the regression testing simultaneously applies to a mobile and web-based app, there needs to be retesting for both code builds. A downside of this method is how much functionality isn't touched by these tests. The retest regression method includes a general smoke test and the retesting of bugs and stories in a second server. However, this method lacks an end-to-end or system test, integration testing involving back-end processing or an assessment of customer workflows. When these tests aren't performed, it can create significant gaps in test coverage across the application. It's one thing when teams confirm code can be successfully packaged and deployed. But when teams simply retest stories and bugs on a non-development server, that's not regression testing. It proves if the deployment succeeded, which isn't the answer you're looking for from these questions. A better way to prove if the new code properly deploys is to create and execute a series of integrated unit tests when the code is checked in or built into a package.